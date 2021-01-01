Arikara American Indian Tribe Eagle Interstate Retro Badge Tote Bag

Celebrate and support Native American History with this beautiful design. It is a perfect icon to show support and pride for all indigenous native American people proud of their tribal roots. Hand Drawn Logo with a hip retro and respectful feel. A fantastic way to show how proud you are to be a symbol of your tribe or local group. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.