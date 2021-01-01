Arike Ogunbowale Wings Rebel Edition Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV WNBA Jersey

TEAM AND PLAYER TRIBUTE. Feel like an MVP in the Arike Ogunbowale Jersey. All about honoring the customs and past of the locale through color and design, the Rebel Edition uniform reps the state of Texas. Functional Design Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Rebel Jersey The WNBA Rebel Edition jersey is part of the WNBA's alternate lineup of uniforms. Its colors and design are inspired by the team's connections to local culture and history. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Ribbed neckline Extended side vents Sewn-on jock tag 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DC9692; Color: Black/Venom Green; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult