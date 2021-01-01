Arizona E-Z FLETCH Carbon Straight Arrow Fletching Jig, Gray

Fletching your own arrows has never been easier, than with the Arizona E-Z FLETCH® Carbon Straight arrow fletching jig. Designed for .3125 (5/16”) or smaller diameter arrows, the E-Z FLETCH allows for fast and consistent fletching of all 3 vanes every time. Compatible with right wing feathers, Blazer style vanes, and vanes up to 5”, the Arizona E-Z FLETCH® Carbon Straight fletching jig will spit out arrows faster than you can shoot them. FEATURES: E-Z FLETCH Carbon Straight Arrow Fletching Jig Compatible with .3125 (5/16”) or smaller diameter arrows Able to use right wing feathers, Blazer style vanes, and vanes up to 5” long Simple and easy to use for consistent fletching batch after batch Model: CS1 Arizona E-Z Fletch