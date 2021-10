Arizona Birkenstock Sandal in White/Birko-Flor, Size IT 41: The chicest version of the legendarily most-comfortable-sandals-ever, these Birkenstocks come in sleek, soft white with silver buckles. Styled here with James Perse Cashmere Oversized Hoodie, and Spiritual Gangster Good Vibes Only Fave Sweatpant. Upper: Birko-Flor; Footbed liner: Suede; Footbed: Cork, latex; Sole: EVARuns small in sizeMade in Germany.