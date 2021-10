Arizona Shearling-Lined Birkenstock Sandal in Black/Black Suede, Size IT 39: The legendarily most-comfortable-sandals-ever, now even more comfortable done in black shearling and chic, supple black suede. Styled here with R13 Striped Boy Tee. Love the pants? They're coming soon. Upper: Suede; Lining: Genuine shearling; Footbed liner: Genuine shearling; Footbed: Cork, latex; Sole: EVARuns small in sizeMade in Germany.