Arkansas Roots State Map Long Sleeve T Shirt Home Love Gift Premium T-Shirt

Are you from beautiful Arkansas and proud of your home state. This tee is great to show your roots. A great tee to wear yourself or give it as a Birthday or Christmas gift to friends and family. Designed for Adults, Kids, Men, Women, Boys and Girls. Click on our brands name "Roots State Map Tshirt Home Grown Pride Gift Tee" above for more States a design variations. This is a great shirt for any Christmas party from any loving dad, mom, parent, brother, sister, cousin, uncle, auntie, grandma, grandpa. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.