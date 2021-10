For luxe style with major impact, wear the Arlie Maxi Wood Hoop Earrings. This sculptural classic shape carved from Sudanese teak wood brings next-level style to everything you wear. Handcrafted in sustainably sourced wood by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques. This item is made from natural materials meaning it is one-of-a-kind and color may vary. Handcrafted in Sudanese teak by artisans in Kenya. Diameter: 2.9 inchesThickness: 6mm