Lovers + Friends Arlington Sweater in Royal. - size S (also in XS) Lovers + Friends Arlington Sweater in Royal. - size S (also in XS) Take your wardrobe to the next level with Lovers + Friends' Arlington Sweater. Designed with cozy rib knit and impeccable distressed details, this garment's street-chic appeal was made for a girls night out.. 70% acrylic 30% wool. Knit fabric. Shoulder cut-out. Frayed and distressed detail. Rib knit trim. Imported. LOVF-WK381. LFSN539QS 17. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.