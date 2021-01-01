Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. The Emporio Armani Eagle appears at the 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Small second sub-dial. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Armani Modern Slim Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch AR11161.