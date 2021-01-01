Armani Beauty Armani Prive Cyrpes Pantelleria

WHAT IT IS The scent opens with a dazzling, zesty luminosity, thanks to a harmony of citrus notes of mandarin, bergamot, and cedrat, which fuse with floral neroli. A wave of aquatic freshness is at the fragrances heart, as an aquatic accord combines with clary sage and the resinous freshness of cypress essence. The base brings a sense of contrast and texture. While mineral amberwoods intertwine with intense oakmoss accord, patchouli and vetiver create a wood foam sensation. Discover Armani Priv??'s new fresh fragrance, Cypr s Pantelleria, an aquatic, citrus scent with the elegance of Cypress, inspired by raw nature of Pantelleria. Cypr s Pantelleria is encapsulated in the iconic Armani Priv translucide glass bottle, topped by a black cap. 3.38 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Mandarin Bergamot Cedrat Neroli HEART NOTES Sage Cypress Geranium Lavender Aquatic BASE NOTES Amberwoods Oakmoss Patchouli Vetiver HOW TO USE IT Apply on pulse point: wrist, inner elbow and neck. INGREDIENTS ALCOHOL, PARFUM / FRAGRANCE, AQUA / WATER / EAU, BENZYL SALICYLATE, BENZYL ALCOHOL, LIMONENE, BUTYL METHOXYDIBENZOYLMETHANE, LINALOOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL, GERANIOL, COUMARIN, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, ALPHA-ISOMETHYL IONONE, CITRONELLOL, CITRAL, ANISE ALCOHOL, BENZYL BENZOATE, TRIS(TETRAMETHYLHYDROXYPIPERIDINOL) CITRATE, FARNESOL, CI 61570 / GREEN 5, CI 14700 / RED 4, CI 19140 / YELLOW 5. Fragrances - Armani > Armani Beauty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Armani Beauty.