Julie Masse developed Armani Si Passione Intense for Giorgio Armani in 2020. This enchanting, sophisticated fragrance opens with a heady note of blackcurrant syrup before blending with a delicate, romantic heart note of jasmine. Notes of sweet, white musk, smoky cedar, creamy vanilla and herbal patchouli ground the perfume with an earthy undertone that balances out the overt fruity and floral accords.