Works equally well WITH or WITHOUT Nike+ Receiver attached Ultra slim, lightweight, comfortable neoprene armband fits 5th gen iPod nano (also fits 4G, 2G and 1G nano) Hidden pocket holds key or money; Securely stores and manages earphone cord Clear, protective window cover with full navigational control Adjustable armband fits arms 9' to 17' and an Armband Extender is available for larger arm sizes (see EX3 sold separately)