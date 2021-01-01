Armband Sleeve Best Running Sports Arm Band Strap Holder Pouch Case for Exercise Workout Fits i5S SE 6 6S 7 8 Plus iPod Android Samsung Galaxy S5.

[ BRAND NEW 2018 DESIGN ] As seen on FOX, NBC, ABC & CBS! Most other armbands are bulky, uncomfortable to wear because they have fabric and material that can scratch you or cause irritable chaffing on your skin. Our engineers have resolved this problem by designing an armband that is soft and made more like a compression sleeve. Ensuring that it will be extremely comfortable on your arm no matter your arm size or size of you have. [ FITS ALL SIZES & MORE ] - This Armband has enough room to store your (no matter the size from 2' to 7') because of its stretchy spandex material. It can even fit more stuff besides your phone. Its a perfect pouch for your keys, wallet, money and more. Use it while on the bike instead of using a handlebar mount. The Armband also has a REFLECTIVE LOGO to keep you safe and seen at night. Stay focused on achieving your goals instead of worrying about cars not seeing you in the dark! [ NEW HEADHOLE FEATURE ] - If you e