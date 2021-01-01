The Bandolino Armory sandal will be a must-have for your contemporary wardrobe with a two-piece silhouette, open toe, and wrapped block heel. Available in fabric or synthetic upper material. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle closure. Breathable synthetic lining. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.