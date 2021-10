Closeout . Tie your outfit together with Comfortivaand#39;s Arnette ankle booties, crafted in Italian leather with stretch gores for easy on-off and cushioned with a Pillowtopand#174; memory foam footbed for ultimate comfort. Available Colors: BLACK. Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11.