Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Aroma-Fusion Phyto Bain Shower and Bath Oil (100 ml.)

Phyto-Bain from Yon-Ka will give you the silky-smooth skin that you've been looking for. Made with potent essential oils like rosemary and sage, this body oil is formulated to diminish problematic cellulite, dryness and dehydration. And thanks to its multipurpose formula, it also works to soothe tired legs and boost your energy levels.Key Ingredients:Everlasting Essential Oil: DrainsRosemary and Sage: Firm and invigorate your skinPetitgrain and Lavender: Provide relaxation and balanceHorse Chestnut and Cypress: Veinous tonicCarrot Essential Oil: SoothesKey Benefits:DrainsFirmsInvigoratesRelaxesBalancesTip: Add 1 tablespoon to bathwater. Apply to body in the shower with a wet glove or loofah. Slimming program, use along with YonKa Creme 55 and Creme 155. Use as often as needed.