Aromachologie Dry And Damaged Hair Conditioner Refill 16.9 fl. oz.

This conditioner contains an anti-breakage complex, made with 5 essential oils and plant-derived amino acids, which helps repair the hair fiber, for strong and shiny hair. Its smooth texture, enriched with sweet almond oil, helps fill in gaps in the hair shaft and smooth hair scales. The unique effectiveness of an anti-breakage complex with: 5 Essential oils: Ylang-Ylang, Sweet Orange, Lavender, Geranium, Angelica (patented effectiveness), Plant-derived restructuring amino acids. Benefits: - Hair is detangled and easy to manage. User Test Satisfaction: - Hair is perfectly detangled (92%) and is easy to style (87%). - Hair is repaired (82%) and protected from breakage (82%). *Satisfaction test on 38 women after 4 weeks Efficiency Test: - Light and silky (89%), hair is supple and perfectly detangled (92%). 83% reduction in hair breakage after brushing**. - Repairing Shampoo + Conditioner + Oil routine: 83% reduction in hair breakage after brushing** **Effectiveness test on the Reparing Shampoo + Conditioner + Oil routine. About this range: Leave hair radiant, smooth, and strong with our conditioners fortified with natural ingredients and essential oils. L'OCCITANE's selection of conditioners offers a variety of benefits, from repairing to volumizing and colour care, to aromatic or nourishing.