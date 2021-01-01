Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Jasmine Sandalwood Body Wash & Foam Bath 10 fl oz / 295 ml

Jasmine Absolute inspires feelings of bliss. Sandalwood Oil promotes inner strength. This fast-foaming body wash with conditioning aloe amp; bamboo extract gently cleanses to leave skin clean without over drying. An aromatherapy blend of essential oils amp; natural ingredients benefits body, mind amp; mood. Add a drop to wet sponge and massage into lather. Rinse. For a bubbly bath, add a couple ounces to running water. Aromatherapy Tip: Use in shower anytime of day to calm your mind amp; uplift your heart. Breathe deeply for best results.