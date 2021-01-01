Clinique Aromatics In White Eau de Parfum - Size 1.7 Oz.

Aromatics In White eau de parfum is pretty and intense. There's surprising dimension in white. Pure and refined, aglow with warmth. With its confident interplay of serene woods, transparent petals and warm gray amber notes, Aromatics In White celebrates this complexity-and leaves a long trail of intrigue. Spray onto pulse points: the wrist, neck and chest for best effect. 1.7 oz. Made in Switzerland. INGREDIENTS Alcohol Denat. , Fragrance (Parfum), Water\Aqua\Eau, Ethylhexyl Met. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Clinique. Size: 1.7 Oz.