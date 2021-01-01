Clinique Aromatics Elixir 3-Piece Set

WHAT IT IS An exclusive fragrance trio for head-to-toe intrigue. Made in USA. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Aromatics Elixir Perfume Spray, 3.4 oz. Aromatics Elixir Body Smoother, 2.5 oz. Aromatics Elixir Perfume Spray, 0.34 oz. WHAT IT DOES This non-conformist fragrance performs the role of perfume, but goes far beyond. Touches the senses and spirit in subtle, pleasing ways. For the individualist in every woman. Layer with skin-silkening Body Smoother lotion to soften and scent skin. Ready to give in a signature gift box. THIS PRODUCT IS MADE WITHOUT Parabens Phthalates. Cosmetics - Clinique > Clinique > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Clinique.