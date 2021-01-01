Clinique Aromatics Elixir Riches Set

Aromatics Elixir Riches Set - Aromatics Elixir Riches Set is an exclusive trio of Clinique's intriguing non-conformist fragrance. Features Aromatics Elixir performs the role of perfume but goes far beyond. Touches the senses and spirit in subtle, pleasing ways with notes of rose, jasmine, ylang ylang and vetiver. Enjoy it in sensuous perfume sprays - one for home, one to go. Layer with skin-silkening Body Smoother for a longer-lasting scent experience. No parabens. No phthalates. Allergy tested. Fragrance Family Woody Includes Aromatics Elixir Spray (3.4 oz) Aromatics Elixir Body Smoother (2.5 oz) Aromatics Elixir Perfume Spray mini (0.34 oz) - Aromatics Elixir Riches Set