Aros Eclectic Shine Small Fucsia

These golden mini rings are perfect for everyday use and for wearing as piercings. They are small, comfortable and light and you won\'t notice you\'re wearing them. Combine them with other Earrings or wear them by themselves for a simpler look but with the same shine. Collection: Lumière collection. The collection designed to bring out the shine in you. With very brightand elegant French lines. Because we know that you\'ve got a sparkle in your veins. Now you can wear your jewellery according to your personality. Stones: Zirconia is a gem with macroscopic properties similar to those of diamonds, especially in transparency. It is one of the cubic forms of zirconium oxide, with high hardness. It resembles the diamond so much, it was associated with wisdom and distinction. All our pieces are handmade, with first quality materials, Plating of 2 to 3 microns of gold of long duration and natural stones.