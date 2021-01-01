Tumi Arrive' Extended Trip Dual Access 4 Wheeled Packing Case Black - Tumi Softside Checked

This packing case is engineered to give you the finest travel experience. The main compartment can be accessed two waysthrough the front lid or wraparound zipperand a zip divider inside can separate front and back compartments, allowing you to isolate items and open for quick access to your travel necessities. It includes a built-in low-profile TSA combination lock capable of locking both split case and front lid zippers. Magnetic zipper pulls and luggage tag stay in place. The Arrive collection takes its cues from automotive design, with high-polish chrome details, elegant curves, and sleek magnetic zippers. Our ultra-modern pieces make world-class business partners and travel companions. Front-lid or split-case zip entry to main compartment. Lever Lock two stage expansion system. Large front U-zip pocket with magnetic zipper pull. Front straight-zip pocket with magnetic zipper pull. Retractable leather top and side carry handle. Zip divider separates front and back compartments. When not in use zip divider becomes an easy extra pocket. Large mesh zip pocket. 2 zip pockets. Card pocket.