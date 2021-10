This cap-sleeve mini dress has a removable tonal belted waist and contoured double vented skirt that hits at a flirty mini length. V-neck Cap sleeves Removable belted waist Contoured seaming Double vented hem Viscose/acetate Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Rick Owens > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rick Owens. Color: Throat. Size: 6.