Arrowhead Grizzly Bear Head Brave Powers Amulet Sparkling Royal Red Pendant Adjustable Necklace

Absolutely Amazing and Special Grizzly Bear Head Arrowhead Amulet with Powers of and Courage. Arrowhead is created with Amazing Royal Red Sparkling Accent and comes in Beautiful Antique Black Finish which makes it look Special and Eye Catching. The Charm is Highly Polished and Looks Amazing. Look Unique and Stay with your Own Individual Grizzly Bear Head Arrowhead Amulet. Amulet meaning: Bear is Symbol of Bravery, Protection, Warrior and Power. Represents balancing effect and dynamic in energy and stature. Bear oversee the movements of the night and connected with the Magical Moon Energies. Arrowhead Meaning: Arrowhead is the Symbol of and Courage. It creates a barrier around the owner against any harm and unexpected situations. A Symbol of Prosperity and Wellness.