Art Deco Tile Pattern Grey And Black On White Tote Bag

pattern, geometric, art deco, symmetrical, modern, decorative, seamless, deco fan, deco style, elegant, twenties, 1920s, grey, black, white, element, mineral, retro deco, retro Art Deco Tile Pattern Grey And Black On White is a tiled artistic acrylic painting and modern symmetrical design. Geometric art appealing to lovers of minerals and elements and an elegant retro deco style. Gift classic color combos of the roaring twenties 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.