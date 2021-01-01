NANNETTE de GASPE Art of Noir Roller in Beauty: NA. NANNETTE de GASPE Art of Noir Roller in Beauty: NA. Tap into your body's natural fountain of youth with the NANNETTE de GASPE Roller Noir. Featuring 192 titanium grade micro needles, this cutting-edge derma rolling system helps facilitate natural exfoliation of the skin while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a smoother, plumper, more youthful complexion.. Helps reduce the appearance of pores while promoting radiant skin. Prepares the skin for better absorption of skincare products. Suitable for use on face, lips, neck, and around the eyes. Should be replaced after 10-12 uses or as soon as micro needles appear dull or damaged. Recommended use is once to twice per week. Avoid using on areas with active acne or breakouts, keloid scarring, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, fungal infections, cold sores, sunburns, and/or any other form of damaged or infected skin. For best results, use Roller Noir on cleansed skin prior to applying skincare products. NADE-WU10. NNTT-CN100-500087. Introducing NANNETTE de GASPE, a quintessential range of high-performance and natural skincare curated for the ultimate experience in beauty. With a desire to restore skincare rituals to those of a time when beauty products were meant not solely to represent a commodity to be consumed, but rather be coveted and timeless pieces such as those found within a woman's wardrobe, NANNETTE de GASPE seeks to reinvent past beauty and skincare rituals in a modern and sophisticated way with products that are aesthetically beautiful yet environmentally conscientious, highly effective yet easy to use, and revolutionary in their own right yet still able to stand the test of time.