Meet the Vera Bradley Soft Fringe Scarf in the Black/White Art Plaid pattern. Keep one handy for unexpected chilly days (or meeting rooms) or when you want to adopt the mystery of an old-time movie star! Soft and comfortable 100% Rayon. Dry clean or hand wash and dry flat. Find other Vera Bradley Scarves on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. - Dimensions are 72 ½" wide x 26 ¼" high.