Art School Dropouts Club Crewneck - XL - Also in: M, XXL

Design by raf reyes: a warm welcome to the veryrare™ university. Accepting all art school dropouts, nonconformist students, dreamers, misfits, troublemakers et cetera. Because while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius! Very organized/unionized, a club, together, as one, ya hearddd veryrare™ crest + heraldry + motto (carpe diem + noctem). A posse* a tribe that's world wide nd ready to rumble. Lion claws outtt like a light; time flies, eternity awaits (sleeve embroidery). V®️r®® (est.2020): paragons of the second wave/championing post-covidism thinking. Ladies and gents without further ado, come thru! Our *uni*'s doors are open 4u Mixed media collage on garment. Mixed media collage on garment. Digital to analog layering of 15+ visuals total (prints, embroidery, patches…). Long sleeve sweater, hand-sewn with a crewneck profile, rib knit collar. Slightly loose sleeves, relaxedboxy fit, bio washed. Heavyweight 350gsm premium cotton fabric, made with a super combed cotton blend to achieve the softest handfeel producible. "veryrare university" art & design school dropouts club trademark vr®® heraldry embroidery (heart area). Foundation year 'est. 2020' (jacquard - left sleeve hem) and 'infinity' graphic embroidered on right sleeve. Rr®® raf reyes' royal lions at back (embroidered). Double needle + tonal stitching (high stitch density for smooth finish) for durability. 38000 stitches all embroideries total (back & front). Woven external tag. Interior label sewn specially to leave no stitch marks at the back. Named and numbered with each garment serial+drop no° purposely limited to 21 - in line with our veryrare™ 'quattromotto': quality, rarity, singularity & sustainability. True size or slightly oversized look recommended. Unisex garment.