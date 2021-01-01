18kt rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver dial with rose gold alpha-style shape hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Two sub-dials displaying: small second and power reserve indicator. Oris Calibre 110 Hand Wind movement, containing 40 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 240 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Fluted crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape, case size: 43 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second, power reserve indicator. Additional Info: unsuitable for prolonged contact with water e.g. swimming, bathing). Artelier Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 110 7700 6081LS, 110.7700.6081LS, 11077006081LS. Oris Artelier Silver Dial 18kt Rose Gold Mens Watch 110-7700-6081LS.