Christian Louboutin - Tap Christian Louboutin's more-is-more aesthetic with this hot-pink Artemistrap bag strap. It's expertly crafted in Italy with a slender copper-gold leather shoulder strap, and is detailed with a plump fur braid that is designed to sit on the top of your shoulder. Attach it to your everyday tote with the logo-engraved lobster clasp for an instant transformation.