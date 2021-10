Some say they're a sign of good luck others say they are a symbol of great wisdom. It's safe to say that the owl is a prominent feature in pop culture and superstition alike. The mysterious nocturnal bird is depicted in beautiful detail in this pendant necklace by designers J.S. Anderson and Meili W. Each pendant is handcrafted from polymer clay with rich color and detail. The pendant hangs on a cotton cord that features a resin bead for adjusting the length.