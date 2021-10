Move effortlessly from the beach to dinner on the patio with the perfect neutral-toned macramé bag. A versatile piece that will give you summer vibes all year round. Locally made and hand-produced using manila hemp fiber, each purchase empowers female artisan communities in the Philippines. A round wooden handle completes this stylish yet sturdy handbag. Keep dry - don't put in the wash. Spot clean only. Artisanal Black Likhâ - Macrame Handbag LIKH