'Antique Tropical Butterflies I, 2020' Limited edition of 100 Fine art print on white 350gsm recycled paper Signed and numbered Sold unframed 'Antique Tropical Butterflies I' is from the Hybrid series of hand-illustrated prints by Emily Carter. Works feature elements of different creatures, creating bizarre hybrids that stretch the imagination. The illustration style invokes technical scientific drawings of the Victorian era which lead the mind to wander where the possible ends and the impossible begins. Fine Art Print on 350gsm paper Signed by the Artist Sold Unframed Printed in London Artisanal 'Antique Tropical Butterflies I' Fine Art Print A3 Emily Carter