An update to the Audrey Crossbody, the Couture collection is the newest addition to our women's designer crossbody bags. The midnight blue embossed python leather makes this an instant statement bag. These metallic colors and feminine curved construction makes this luxury handbag perfect for any occasion. For women on the go, its adjustable strap can be worn over the shoulder or across the body. You can also remove the strap and carry this chic designer purse by its top handle. Dimensions 9.5 x 7.5 x 3 inches Midnight blue python-embossed calfskin / Blue iridescent patent leather Silver-toned brass hardware Magnet closure front flap 2 interior slot pockets 1 interior zip pocket 1 outside back pocket Detachable crossbody strap Lightweight Comes with dustbag 100% Made in Italy Artisanal Blue Brass Audrey Couture Crossbody In Midnight Thale Blanc