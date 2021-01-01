Gaya Leather Tote Leopard is made in soft, responsible sourced, vegetable tanned lamb leather. Made in a modern and slim silhouette, Gaya Leather Tote Leopard will carry your personal belongings with style. Gaya Leather Tote Leopard's size fits a laptop or documents and makes the tote a perfect everyday companion for work. The soft tubular handles on Gaya Leather Tote Leopard don't only ensure you a stylish and modern tote, but they are super soft and comfortable. Leopard never goes out of style, and this tone in tone artwork really ads a feminine edge to Gaya Leather Tote Leopard. Organize your items using the main compartment, backside slip pocket, or inside zipped. DETAILS: Color: Black. Lining color: Black. Hardware color: Brushed antique brass. Leather: Full-grain, vegetable-tanned lamb leather. Tannery: LWG Audited tannery. Zippers: YKK NATULON® Lining: 100% cotton drill (GOTS). Made in India at SMETA, SEDEX certified factory. CARE: Clean from dust and dirt with a dry or semi-dry soft cloth. Gently apply and rub the leather balm in circular motions with a soft dry cotton cloth. Leave for a moment to absorb the leather balm. If you use the bag every day (or often) we advise you to treat your bag once every month. Store your bag in your Peganpoetry dust-bag when not in use. Avoid unnecessary exposure to water and sunlight. Artisanal Black Brass Gaya Leather Tote - Leopard Hymness X Peganpoetry Studio