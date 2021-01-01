Our best selling Loe Bag is a crescent shaped bumbag made with beautiful, simple detailing and a shiny curved zip centre stage. The varied grain of this leather is truly delicious. This lined pouch can be worn in a variety of ways; high across the chest, lower and more laid back across the body or around the waist or hips. Please see the 'sizing' section to find the best bag for you, as the strap for this style comes in two sizes, while the body of the bag remains the same. The Loe can fit a larger wallet as well as phone, make-up and keys, and is perfect for when you need to be hands free. There is a slip pocket in the back big enough for cards and passes. Made in England from Italian veg Tan leather with a beautiful grain. Solid brass nickel plated hardware. Cotton twill Lined. This product is made from grainy veg tan Italian leather. Variations in the leather are an inherent feature of this natural material and should be embraced as contributing to the unique nature of the product. The leather will mark and change colour easily and over time, taking on a rich and characterful patina. Please be careful with biros and denim that can stain your leather product and are hard to remove. It is advised to add a leather food to the product a few times a year, or when needed. This keeps the product supple and stops it from drying out, as well as evening out any stains. We recommend waterproofing your bag before use. Artisanal Navy Brass Loe Leather Fanny Pack In Small M.Hulot