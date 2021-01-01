Expertly crafted from toquilla palm leaves and accented by practical round handles, the Toquilla Canasta is a casual bag to take with you when roaming new cities. Framed by a tightly woven and resistant straw, the Cage handbag is embellished with an impressive symmetrically arrayed stars with sprinkles of azure tones. Carry it by the double-top handles and give your night outfit the touch it deserves. Each bag is crafted in toquilla palm which is cultivated, harvested, and sun-baked in Colombia, where it is then woven by artisans from the Usiacurí community. 100% toquilla straw Made in Colombia Straw chord closure Wipe with clean, dry cloth Unlined Comes with a dust bag Artisanal Blue Cage Toquilla Straw Canasta Handbag Washein