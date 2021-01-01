Purses have arrived to Labienhecha! Say hello to Conchita, the eldest one of the purse family, and she comes with a soft zip fastener and finished and painted edges, she has it all. She has compartments for cards and space for coins, you'll finally be able to have everything well organized! We make them with a lot patience and love because it's not an easy piece. You can find her in 11 colors and with an eyelet so you can hook a carabiner or a cord if you want; ) Clean with a damp cotton cloth Handmade with recycled leather Artisanal White Cotton Conchita - Cream Labienhecha