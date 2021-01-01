Unisex Cargo high-waisted pants with two pockets on the side. Made out of recycled denim fabric by collecting scratches, leftovers and old denim pieces, that are used as the raw materials to weave this new denim fabric. This fabric does not need industrial washes and it is ready to be made into a piece of clothing. This fabric uses 95% less resources than regular denim fabric. 100% Recycled cotton, made in Perú. 100% Recycled cotton Machine wash cold Wash separately Do not bleach Turn inside out before Warm Iron Tumble dry low Artisanal Blue Cotton High Waisted Jeans - Recycled Fabric 30in NIM