Our 'I'm a Luxury' hand-embroidered in multiple colors from reds, pinks, yellow, orange, blues, and green thread work. Modern Relaxed Sweatshirt is an off white unisex sweat with the humorous embroidery placed in the middle of the sweatshirt so it lays on the chest. Only a small quantity made so get your before sizes go. A perfect gift option or self-love piece. Sizes are Unisex, for the guys this shape is relaxed off the shoulder fit, for the girls imagine wearing a guy's oversized sweat. Better Cotton Initiative improves cotton farming globally This makes it better for farmers and the environment BCI provides farming-practice training It promotes things like water efficiency and reducing the most harmful chemicals. Main: 100% Cotton, Trim: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane. Machine Washable Cotton Artisanal White Cotton Im A Luxury - Sweatshirt XXXS Quillattire