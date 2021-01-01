A slightly shiny and soft long-sleeve crew neck cut-saw shirt made with lyocell cotton with designs printed both the front and back. Our brand is inspired by Japanese subculture in the 80s called Bosouzoku (youth biker group), and all the design was taken from original vintage clothing. Our clothes are sourced in Japan and are made by fine Japanese craftsmanship. Wash at 30 C Do not bleach Iron medium heat Do not direct-iron on the prints Do not tumble dry Artisanal Black Cotton Japanese Type B Print Long-Sleeved T-Shirt In XS TOKKOU