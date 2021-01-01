The seventies bomber jacket with a pointed collar. Boxy fit with a centre front zipper opening. Inverted pleat at back for extra comfort. Long sleeves with sleeve cuff and body hem elastic detail. Contrast bind in khaki cotton voile on all internal seams. Hidden side seam pockets. Features two front pockets with madre natura label. The fabric feels/looks: Slight stretch, shiny cotton elastane twill. Fabric: 98% Cotton 2% Elastane (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Artisanal Olive Cotton Mens Fig Bomber Jacket Dark Medium madre natura