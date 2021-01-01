Our Exclusive love special, hand-dyed lilac hand-painted multicolor sweat heart sweatshirt. A perfect sweet sweatshirt, use it as a gift or a piece for self-love to cozy up with. Sizes are Unisex, for the guys this shape is a relaxed off-the-shoulder fit, for the girls imagine wearing a guy's oversized sweatshirt, it's that cozy! Each piece ordered is freshly hand-painted for you, and sent mostly within 2-3 days. We partnered with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. This makes it better for farmers and the environment BCI provides farming-practice training It promotes things like water efficiency and reducing the most harmful chemicals. Machine Washable and Hand Wash. Turn inside out when washing. Artisanal Cotton Oversized Lilac Love Heart Sweatshirt Medium Quillattire