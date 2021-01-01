This unisex statement sweatshirt is bold and eye catching, serving up a taste of an 80s colour palette. But it's the vibrant embroidery that's a real conversation starter. At first glance it's deliciously fruity, but look a little closer for a visual representation of the pesticide residues found on a humble pepper when not shopping organically. Style with your favourite kicks for a casual day out. All our garments come with a dinky minizine explaining the issue you are wearing, it's importance and what you can do to help. This means the next time someone compliments you on what you are wearing, you have more to say than just 'Thanks!'. Let's inspire and get people talking through design! We call this, wearing your heart on your sleeve - after all, we're more than just a pretty face and fashion should showcase your values too. 10% of our profits go back to a charity that works with that issue, in this case SeedsShare, a London-based non-profit working to provide organic and in-season seeds to farmers and home growers around the globe. Material: 85% Organic Cotton, 15% Recycled Polyester Washing Instructions: Versatile, machine wash at 30, hang dry. Iron if needed on the reverse. Made in Bangladesh in a Fair Wear Certified Factory and embroidered in Oxford supporting small local businesses. Packaging: All our packaging is recyclable and biodegradable. Machine at 30 or hand wash, hang dry. Artisanal Red/Pink/Purple Cotton Pesticide Sweatshirt XS Gung Ho