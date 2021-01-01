The Ringo Shirt is a unisex loose fit shirt with hawaiian style collar. This textile is printed on OEKO-TEX certified cotton and screen-printed by hand in Bali. All of our pieces and prints are originally designed and made sustainably in a small workshop in Indonesia. Dry clean or hand wash on cold Mild detergent Do not tumble dry or wring the garment Hang dry only Iron inside out All Stain products are handmade. As such, there may be variation in size, color, thickness. Take care of your garments and they can last you a very long time. Artisanal Cotton Ringo Shirt - Chess - Medium Stain