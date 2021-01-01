Artisanal Green Cotton The Chilluxe Avo Papaya Strap Medium HALM

The signature silhouette; soft yet defined - Medium sized bag. Relaxed understated luxe, elegant yet chilled, The Chilluxe will gently soften in the middle with wear yet maintain its core signature structure. Also available in a mini version The Baby Chilluxe. EXTERIOR DETAILS 100% genuine French leather in soft full grain + pure velvety nubuck Custom signature HALM palladium hardware Leather top handle for hand carry (8cm drop) Removable signature textured webbing strap for shoulder carry (31cm drop) Hidden zip closure under nubuck top flap Back of bag slip pocket with complimentary envelope clutch - The Allt Protective feet at base INTERIOR DETAILS 100% unbleached signature HALM cotton-linen lining Small interior zipped pocket Slip pocket for mobile phone EVERY NUBUCK BAG INCLUDES A HALM LEATHER CARE KIT with carefully selected products recommended by our leather tannery to help care for your bag. - Included in the HALM leather care kit is a round soft sponge + Nubuck cleaning cloth. The sponge can either be used alone directly on the nubuck or with the nubuck cloth. - Sponge Alone: This is advised to do every now and again to freshen up the surface of the nubuck. Several gentle strokes across the bag is enough - no need to rub. - Persistent stains: use the nubuck cloth around the sponge. Use in light, criss-cross motions directly on the stain, let the leather rest. Repeat if necessary. NB. Stains will often absorb and fade with time. - DO NOT rub the nubuck Avoid excessive over touching and cleaning of the nubuck. TIPS ON HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR HALM BAG to help it evolve and age gracefully whilst maintaining its natural beauty: - Our leather has been 3M treated during dyeing which gives the leather a resistance to water and everyday markings. Additional layers of stain/water protection have not been added because this will alter the natural appearance and characteristics of the leather. - Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight or direct light as the leather could fade - Avoid locating near a heat source or extreme cold conditions as the leather could become dry - If your handbag is in direct contact with water, try to shake or brush off surface water droplets with a dry cloth and air dry your bag at room temperature - Prevent contact with perfume and makeup. Although 3M treatment provides a resistance, oil based products ie. Make up/creams may leave a mark. If this happens, allow to dry and use your HALM sponge and nubuck cloth to gently brush clean - Please be careful when your bag is in direct contact with dyed clothing as some dyes may transfer onto leathers. Avoid close contact or rubbing of your HALM bag against dark clothing, as the clothing dye may transfer onto the leather. GENERAL LEATHER CARE: - Nubuck Wrap your HALM care sponge with the nubuck cloth. Gently brush the nubuck with the cloth wrapped sponge. This will help to remove surface dust and raise the nap of the nubuck and gently lift any stains helping to maintain the natural look of the nubuck - Leather Our leather is a very low-maintenance, easy-care leather which can be wiped clean with a soft, damp cloth. Allow to dry fully before storing HOW TO STORE YOUR BAG - After use re-stuff your bag with tissue paper or fabric and keep in the dust bag provided - Roll any detachable webbing straps or chains and place inside the bag (change the direction of the rolling periodically). Artisanal Green Cotton The Chilluxe Avo Papaya Strap Medium HALM