This gently textured needlecord dress is supple and soft and champions an everyday, classic fit. Pleated into the waist and cut easy with flattering above elbow sleeves, this wardrobe staple also flaunts a wide boat neckline. Two on seam side pockets are a handy addition, whilst its centre back seam and calf length aid a favoured casual fit. Material: 100% cotton Boat-neck ¾ sleeve Side pockets Centre seam back Made in Portugal Artisanal Red Cotton Women's Needlecord Dress - Rust XXL Burrows & Hare