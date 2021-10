Meet N'Onat Mar handmade crochet bag collection. Inspired by the Turkish tradition of the 'evil eye' that wards off bad luck and negative influences, each item is adorned with an 'evil eye' amulet. This bag radiates energy at the beach or in the town. Ultra light. Hand crocheted with 100% Paper Raffia Ethically Handmade Artisanal Blue Evil Eye Crochet Bag In N'Onat