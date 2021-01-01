The Teak Collection is crafted in a family-owned woodshop in a small village in East Bali called Karangansem. The tropical trees here are known for their longevity - growing for hundreds of years. For this reason, the skilled artisans use only sustainably sourced wood from tropical trees that no longer bear fruit. Each piece crafted of this extremely hard and durable wood is shaped and sanded, then polished with olive oil to moisturize the surface and bring out the beautiful color and grain pattern. This is a lovely heart-shaped teak bowl, perfect for holding jewelry, bathroom essentials, keys, odds and ends, nuts, other small appetizers or chocolates. Wash with damp soft cloth and warm water, no soap. Artisanal Brown Heart Teak Bowl POPPY + SAGE